Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, is hitting the theatres on 5th August though it has already been released in a few places today. The film had a moderate hype which increased within the last few weeks of its release. Fans are excited to see Pitt back on the big screen after three years since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra.

It is an action-comedy film based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle. Just recently, the film had its premiere, where all the cast, including Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and more, walked the red carpet in dazzling fits. Pitt even chose to wear a skirt in one of the screenings.

As the film is only one day away from its official release and with the previews already screening today, the box office projections for Bullet Train are in. According to Deadline, the Brad Pitt starrer might be the last box office hit of summer 2022. It is estimated to start with a $60 million global opening on its first weekend. Out of this, $30 million is expected to be earned domestically (North America).

When we compare it to other 2022 releases, especially the non-MCU films, the opening remains quite low. But considering that it’s not a sequel, like Top Gun Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Minion: The Rise of Gru, these numbers are good enough. Just recently, the early reviews for Bullet Train were in, and unfortunately, they weren’t great.

While some say that the action sequences were original, which was impressive to see as everything is getting repetitive now, there was too much action packed throughout the Brad Pitt starrer. It has also received a score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, which is 57% right now.

It can change as Bullet Train opens tomorrow. The audience score is yet to be out. However, IMDb gave it a little higher rating of 7.5 out of 10. Are you excited to watch the Brad Pitt starrer?

