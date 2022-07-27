Joey King On Working With Brad Pitt In 'Bullet Train': "I Just Absolutely Adore Him"

Joey King has said she felt intimated arriving on the set of “Bullet Train”, but lead star Brad Pitt soon put her at ease.

The 22-year-old actress stars alongside Pitt in the 2022 action-comedy, and despite working in movies from the age of four, the “Kissing Booth” star felt like she was stepping onto a film set for the first time working with the Hollywood legend, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In the film, Brad Pitt stars as assassin Ladybug, who wants to give up the life, but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Onboard the train, he and other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected.

Joey King told ‘Digital Spy’: “I’ve been acting for almost 19 years now, which is actually insane, but I feel like this movie, stepping onto this set, I felt like I had just touched down in Los Angeles and it was my first (movie). I felt so fish out of water, imposter syndrome, I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here’.”

Brad Pitt instantly put her at ease and she was “so comfortable” in his company.

She continued: “But working on this movie with the entire cast and of course Brad, I mean he’s f****** Brad Pitt at the end of the day, we love Brad Pitt, it was truly an honour, not just because they are so talented and have such cool careers, but because they’re the coolest humans to work with.

“Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with, I just absolutely adore him.”

King loved that her character of The Prince was “gender-swapped”.

She said: “First of all, I loved my character, everything how she was written, how villainous she was, but then also that her name is so strong and powerful. Like you said, they gender-swapped me, but they kept her name as The Prince. It made me so happy because I was like, ‘This name feels like the perfect way for me to build the character around her because it made me feel so strong and powerful’. I knew who I wanted her to be based on how strong I feel when I say, ‘I’m the Prince’.”

