Joseph Quinn Almost Got Detained By US Immigration But His Stranger Things Role Saved Him!

Actor Joseph Quinn was held in a “dungeon” by a US immigration official but was finally released when he was recognised as Eddie Munson from the popular show Stranger Things.

Advertisement

Facing the questioning when he arrived in New York City for an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the Stranger Things was grateful when the man’s colleague intervened and recognised him as the leader of the Hellfire Club from the show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

“It’s so nice to be here because I very nearly didn’t make it,” Joseph Quinn told the show’s host Jimmy Fallon.

Joseph Quinn added, “I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ “

“I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me,” he went on recalling.

“One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’ And then (the colleague) said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things, and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?’ “

The officials eventually let Joseph Quinn go, but not before quizzing him for some spoilers.

He continued, “(The man asked), ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.”

During his debut appearance on the talk show, Joseph presented Jimmy with a Hellfire Club t-shirt, much to the delight of the talk show host, who said he was “honoured” to receive the gift.

He said, “I am honoured. I’m part of the Hellfire Club? I will wear this. I cannot wait.”

Joseph Quinn previously admitted he felt like a “sociopath” when trying to perfect an American accent for the show.

He said, “You feel like a sociopath. After a while I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?’ “

“I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it,” the actor added, “and he was like ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.'”

Must Read: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Speaks On The Box Office Clash With Avatar: The Way Of The Water: “Everybody Knows Avatar Is Going To Be The Biggest…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram