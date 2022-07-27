Amber Heard has been in turmoil ever since she has been ordered to pay $10.35 million in damage to Johnny Depp. The Aquaman star lost defamation trial against her ex-husband which brought her a lot of negative limelight. But could she file for bankruptcy and get saved from paying that whopping sum? Scroll below for the consequences.

To begin with, Amber had filed a countersuit against Johnny which was worth $100 million. Now twist in the turn is her net worth, which is reported to be merely $8 million. Yes, it isn’t even sufficient for her to pay the damages even if she literally gives each and every asset she owns.

Owing to the same, Elaine Bredehoft and their team of attorneys have been appealing to the verdict that was pronounced in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case. While earlier judge Judge Penney Azcarate, who heard the case denied any retrial, the actress went ahead and filed an official appeal.

As per Law & Crime, things aren’t getting any easy for Amber Heard even if she files for bankruptcy. She will still have to pay what has been ordered but there’s only one thing that could work in her favour. The actress will get some more time from officials to make the payments but that’s it. Ultimately that money is going to Johnny Depp by hook or by crook!

On the other hand, after Heard’s lawyers filed an appeal, the attorneys of Depp did not hold themselves back either. They ended up appealing against the $2 million sum that Johnny was asked to pay after one of his attorneys called Amber’s allegations a‘ hoax.’

Well, clearly the high-profile battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard isn’t ending anytime soon.

