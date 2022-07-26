Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world now. She rose to fame in the 90s after playing Rachel Green in the American sitcom Friends. She went on to do several rom-com films and is the recipient of various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Almost every actor and actress who have worked with her had only good things to say about her. However, Jay Mohr who worked with her in Picture Perfect did not have any nice things to say about her. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, romantic comedy Picture Perfect was released in 1997, wherein Jennifer Aniston played the role of Kate who is tired of being passed up for promotions because she’s unattached. Her friend, Darcy, attempts to fix the issue by suggesting Kate is actually in a long-distance relationship with a man she met at a wedding.

The lie spirals out of control when her fake boyfriend, Nick, is featured on the news, and Kate’s boss invites him to dinner. Kate ropes Nick into going along with her lie so they can have a huge breakup scene in front of her boss, effectively saving her job. Nick agrees to the plan, only to be embarrassed by Kate and her friends. Jay Mohr took on the part of Nick in the film.

Back in 2010, in an interview with Elle, Mohr said, “I hadn’t done many movies, and even though they screen-tested some pretty famous guys, I somehow snaked into the leading role. The actress said, “No way! You’ve got to be kidding me!” Loudly. Between takes. To other actors on set. I would literally go to my mom’s house and cry.”

However, he refused to confirm that the actress in question was Jennifer Aniston. Jay Mohr later on his podcast, Mohr Stories, revealed that Aniston heckled him on the set of Picture Perfect. He said, “Jennifer Aniston was so f****** mean to me!”

