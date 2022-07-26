Gwyneth Paltrow, the Academy award-winning actress who people across the globe know thanks to films like Seven, the Avenger films, Iron Man films and more, is also a business women with her lifestyle company Goop. Over the years, the actress has expanded the wellness and lifestyle brand to include a podcast and a Netflix show and it tends to make the headlines from time to time.

During a sitdown interview on Sunday, the Iron Man actress visited her company’s store in Sag Harbor, New York and spoke at length about its products – especially the eye-catching candle name ‘This Smells Like My V*gina.’ Read on to know what she said is the meaning behind giving it such a name.

During a recent interview with Today’s Willie Geist, Gwyneth Paltrow tested some of her Goop products on the host and opened up about how she takes pride in building her brand – which began as a newsletter in 2008. While speaking about it, she also got candid about her infamously ‘This Smells Like My V*gina’ candles. As she began to describe the meaning behind the best-selling $75 candle’s eye-catching name, the Iron Man actress asked the host, “Can I say that on morning TV?”

Explained why she sells these specifically named candles and the meaning behind calling it This Smells Like My V*gina’, Gwyneth Paltrow said, “This candle is really like that provocation to say like, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way.’” The Iron Man actress continued, “It’s amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency.”

In order to establish Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow took a step back from her acting career. Talking about it, the Shallow Hal actress said, “I think it was probably around the time of winning the Oscar where you go from people kind of being curious about you or discovering you or rooting for you to it all being upended, and people really wanting to tear you down and take great pleasure in it.” She added, “Which ends up being a really beautiful lesson in knowing who you are. Loving the people you love. Being totally in integrity. And like f— everybody else.”

What are your thoughts on the candle’s name being ‘This Smells Like My V*gina’ and the meaning it has?

