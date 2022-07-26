It was an emotional tsunami when the world witnessed the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and saw the world of King T’Challa mourning his passing away and living the aftermath. It wasn’t an easy watch as the emotional quotient was super high. The trailer paid a tribute to his legacy and teased us what lies ahead. Amid all of this, the biggest surprising moment was the reveal that there is a new successor to the Mantle and he/she made an undisclosed appearance in the trailer too.

For the unversed, Chadwick Boseman who played the titular character in the first film and many other Marvel films breathed his last in 2020. The actor left a void that couldn’t be filled and left the team with the task to shape a movie without him. Director Ryan Coogler shaped the sequel as a tribute to his King who took off for his heavenly abode.

But now the biggest question for the past two years has been who takes over the Black Panther mantle? There have been many names speculated but the front runner has always been Shuri played by Letitia Wright. Now that Wakanda Forever trailer has released, she is asked the same question and she is playing smart. Read on to know everything you should.

The final few seconds of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer show a new man wearing the costume in black and gold and flexes his/her vibranium claws. While the question remains who it is, Letitia Wright was put in a spot about the same as per a Comicbook report.

The actor was asked if the anonymous persona wearing the Black Panther suit was her or not, Letitia Wright acted as if she hasn’t seen the trailer at all. She said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. But November 11, you get your ticket.”

Well, we might have to wait a bit more for that it seems. Black Panther Wakanda Forever hits the big screen on November 11, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

