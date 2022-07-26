Elon Musk denied claims of him having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The Tesla CEO often finds himself in controversial situations, from fathering secret twins before he welcomed his second child with Grimes to almost buying Twitter and whatnot.

Amidst all of this, Musk found himself surrounded by a new rumour that he had an affair with Google co-founder’s wife. Considering how unusual news generally is around the billionaire, this rumour spread across social media like wildfire. Not just that, it was also said that Elon’s involvement with Nicole was the very reason for her divorce from Sergey.

The rumour further stretched to the alleged affair being the reason behind the break up of the years-long friendship of Elon Musk and Sergey Brin. However, now the SpaceX founder has himself responded to the gossip and rubbished it. Musk called the reports “total bs” and even shared a photo of him partying with Brin.

LMAO @elonmusk gave this picture of himself partying last night with Google founder Sergey Brin to the NYP, laughing off WSJ claims 😂 pic.twitter.com/apufnoi1gz — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) July 25, 2022

“Yeah, that was Sergey and me yesterday afternoon!” Elon Musk wrote in the comment section while squashing all rumours of having an affair with Nicole Shanahan. He even replied to another tweet under which he wrote, “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

“Haven’t even had s*x in ages (sigh),” Elon continued. Previously, Musk had hit the headlines after his name was dragged into the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp drama. For the unversed, Elon had dated the Aquaman actress right after her divorce from Depp. However, some speculate that she cheated on JD with the billionaire.

When we tell you that Elon Musk is surrounded by not-so-normal things, we mean it. However, one thing is for sure, he didn’t have an affair with the Google co-founder’s wife.

