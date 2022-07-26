Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer became a record-breaker as it garnered several million views since its debut. A lot is happening in and around Marvel right now. With the San Diego Comic-Con in motion, a lot of new details were released. The biggest one is perhaps the confirmation of Avengers 5 and 6.

While fans are being bombarded with all the latest updates regarding the future of MCU, a trailer for Wakanda Forever was released. It is going to be an emotional ride for the fans to watch the sequel without the presence of Chadwick Boseman. It was released at the Comic-Con and later online.

The whole 2 minutes and 12 seconds of it was a sob fest and makes us eager to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While talking about the trailer, it has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top trailer debuts for a superhero movie. As per Variety, it garnered more than 172 million views across the internet in just 24 hours.

This is double the 88 million that the first movie made. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trailer set social media ablaze, with topics relating to “Black Panther” garnering over 893,000 mentions. Soon enough, it became a trending topic, and so did Chadwick Boseman, Namor, Shuri, T’Challa, and more.

The teaser opens by setting the environment of grief after the passing away of King T’Challa. It then established the lives of the pivotal characters, which include Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, Letitia Wright‘s Shuri, and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda.

Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart makes her debut as well. However, despite the hype, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trailer was still behind what Thor: Love and Thunder’s teaser made, which is 209 million views. It also failed to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s groundbreaking trailer that had 355.5 million views.

