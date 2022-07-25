Marvel Cinematic Universe expanding at light speed and Kevin Feige announced numerous projects yesterday that brought us all to the edge of our seats. One of the most anticipated and massive projects under the banner is Secret Invasion. The show that will hit Disney+ is a very massive project considering the cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir. All stalwarts in their own capacities. But did you know Marvel goofed up while announcing the show and that mistake includes Regé-Jean Page?

For the unversed, Secret Invasion has been making a lot of noise for the past year. Emilia Clarke being spotted while shooting for an unknown part has been making it to our explore feeds quite often. Amid all of that, Kevin Feige in his announcement spree at the San Diego Comic-con 2022 revealed the first look sneak peek into the show.

While it all looked amazing, it was the credit list that caught our attention. The cast members that were confirmed with unrevealed roles were also mentioned, but what had all the audience members surprised was Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page’s name involved with them in the same list. This was enough to up the excitement of the fans.

But turns out it was a ‘mistake’ by Marvel employees and that Regé-Jean Page is not a part of Secret Invasion. Marvel took to their official Twitter handle to rectify that mistake. They clarified the same under the tweet that announced the show on social media. The tweet read, “Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page.”

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Now we don’t know if Marvel actually did a mistake or was it a goof-up putting out the name of an actor who is supposed to be a part of some big reveal. Only Regé-Jean Page can answer this if he is not under some deadly contract. Or we will have to wait till Spring 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

