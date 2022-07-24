We all know it isn’t going to be easy for all of us to even watch the credit rolls without the presence of Chadwick Boseman in the Wakandian saga Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While it is tough for us as viewers, it must have been a more emotionally breaking ride for the people involved. And feels like they have taken up the job of giving the King one last tribute and with all heart. Marvel has now released the trailer of the part 2 of the franchise and we aren’t crying but you are.

For the unversed, Chadwick Boseman breathed his last on August 28, 2020. The actor succumbed to his 4-year-long battle with Colon Cancer and left a massive void not just in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but in the lives of his millions of fans across the globe. Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel bosses were left with a task to shape the sequel of Black Panther without King T’Challa.

And turns out they decided to honour the legacy of the King who decided to set out on his heavenly abode a bit too soon. Marvel has revealed the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and it is the Wakandians living in the grief of the passing away of their king.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer opens to a heart-piercing song that says, “No women, no cry” and we see Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia walking near the sea. And that sets the environment of grief that the world is living in after King T’Challa passed away. We move to the lives of several pivotal characters, with Angela Bassett as Ramonda taking things in her hand to protect her people and everything that follows.

While they together with Iron Heart make a cameo to try to save themselves, what becomes the highlight by the end of the trailer is the introduction of the new Black Panther. Yes, you heard that right, Marvel has found their new Successor for the mantle and they have even given a glimpse of him in the trailer. There is no confirmation as of yet who the actor is, but we know there is someone new guaranteed now.

Catch the trailer right below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the big screens on November 11, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

