One of the most prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks that is the most awaited and makes news almost every month is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While how the studio has shaped their Wakandian saga without the king who bid his last goodbye is a mystery, the latest buzz is around the first film that ended with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa defeating Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger. The VFX artist who worked on the film has opened up about the ‘lack’ of things in the final battle.

If you are unversed, Black Panther that released back in 2018 was about the battle between King T’Challa and Killmonger who claimed that the throne was his. The quarrel led to a nail-biting battle between the two that took place in the vibranium mine in Wakanda. The same battle was called ‘weak’ by some back in the day.

VFX artist Todd Sheridan Perry, who has worked on Black Panther has now opened up on the final battle and said it lacked. The artist talks about the time crunch and various other reasons. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Comicbook, Black Panther VFX artist Perry said, “It falls squarely on the shoulders of studios that set a release date and then work backward from there. The time isn’t enough to live up to the ambition of the project. The Black Panther/Killmonger fight was always planned and had been through [previsualization], but the tribal battle up above didn’t feel big enough.” Perry recalled, “Marvel said they wanted it to be epic like there were hundreds of people fighting.”

He then revealed how Marvel has hired the Method studio to work on Black Panther VFX but then realised it is too much work for a single studio. This led to DNEG (another VFX studio to come in). “DNEG didn’t have the time to polish their shots as much as other companies who’d been working on the film for seven or eight months, and they were caught at a disadvantage,” Perry said. “I’m not saying DNEG is a bad company – they have a closet full of Oscars. They thankfully took it on and it actually got done. We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish it otherwise.”

