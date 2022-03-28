The world prepared for the celebration of cinema with the 94th Academy Awards seven weeks after the nominations came out. Oscars 2022 kicked off at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. From Dune’s several wins to Will Smith and Jessica Chastain taking home the Best Lead trophies, here’s a list of all the winners.
After going online last year due to Covid-19, the celebrations took place in the real world this time. All the celebs from H-town and beyond walked down the red carpet in their best outfits. Zendaya, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zoë Kravitz, and more grabbed eyeballs.
Oscars 2022 Full Winners List:
Best Picture-
Belfast
CODA (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Best Director-
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Lead Actor-
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Lead Actress-
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Supporting Role-
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role-
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)
Best Original Screenplay-
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)
Adam McKay and David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier -The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay-
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth – Dune
Siân Heder – CODA (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion -The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography-
Greg Fraser – Dune (WINNER)
Dan Lausten – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Best Film Editing-
Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
Joe Walker – Dune (WINNER)
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film-
Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film-
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper (WINNER)
Best Live Action Short Film-
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye (WINNER)
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature-
Drive My Car – Japan (WINNER)
Flee – Denmark
The Hand of God – Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World – Norway
Best Documentary Feature-
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short-
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score-
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song-
“Be Alive” from King Richard -Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
Best Sound-
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri – Belfast
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett – Dune (WINNER)
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor – No Time to Die
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb – The Power of the Dog
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy – West Side Story
Best Costume Design-
Jenny Beavan, Cruella (WINNER)
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling-
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer – Coming 2 America
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon – Cruella
Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr, Dune
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci
Best Production Design-
Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Visual Effects-
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune (WINNER)
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick – Free Guy
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould – No Time to Die
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Dune took home six trophies at the Oscars 2022! Congratulations to all the winners.
