The world prepared for the celebration of cinema with the 94th Academy Awards seven weeks after the nominations came out. Oscars 2022 kicked off at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. From Dune’s several wins to Will Smith and Jessica Chastain taking home the Best Lead trophies, here’s a list of all the winners.

After going online last year due to Covid-19, the celebrations took place in the real world this time. All the celebs from H-town and beyond walked down the red carpet in their best outfits. Zendaya, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zoë Kravitz, and more grabbed eyeballs.

Oscars 2022 Full Winners List:

Best Picture-

Belfast

CODA (WINNER)

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Best Director-

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Lead Actor-

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Lead Actress-

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Supporting Role-

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Supporting Role-

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)

Best Original Screenplay-

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)

Adam McKay and David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier -The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay-

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth – Dune

Siân Heder – CODA (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion -The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography-

Greg Fraser – Dune (WINNER)

Dan Lausten – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Best Film Editing-

Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up

Joe Walker – Dune (WINNER)

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film-

Encanto (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film-

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper (WINNER)

Best Live Action Short Film-

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye (WINNER)

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature-

Drive My Car – Japan (WINNER)

Flee – Denmark

The Hand of God – Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World – Norway

Best Documentary Feature-

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (WINNER)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short-

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score-

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song-

“Be Alive” from King Richard -Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)

Best Sound-

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri – Belfast

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett – Dune (WINNER)

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor – No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb – The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy – West Side Story

Best Costume Design-

Jenny Beavan, Cruella (WINNER)

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling-

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer – Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon – Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr, Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Production Design-

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)

Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects-

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune (WINNER)

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick – Free Guy

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould – No Time to Die

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dune took home six trophies at the Oscars 2022! Congratulations to all the winners.

