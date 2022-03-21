No one was even half prepared to hear the shocking news when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to announce their break. The two took to their Instagram handles and put out the news in a very cordial way and revealed that they will remain best friends. But looks like it hasn’t been an easy ride for Shawn ever since. The singer now sits down in a video and talks about his heart-touching struggle post the separation.

For the unversed, Shawn and Camila called it off in November 2021, after dating each other for over 2 years. The young couple in those 2 years had become one of the IT couples in Hollywood and had even created a fanbase for themselves. So when the news of their separation came in, no one was ready to believe it.

In a new video put up by Shawn Mendes on Twitter now, the singer sits down near a piano to talk about the phase from the day he parted ways with Camila Cabello. He expressed being anchorless and had no one to call when in need. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the video, talking to someone who is behind the camera, Shawn Mendes says, “You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s**t that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*cking on the edge, you know?”

Shawn Mendes added, “And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

However, even Camila Cabello opened up about her breakup with Shawn a few weeks ago. “Those years that we were together — my focus was just, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a happy, healthy relationship?’” she explained to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. “I was doing therapy a lot. My focus has really shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f*cking point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.”

