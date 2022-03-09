Yesterday, Camila Cabello made the news because of her wardrobe malfunction, and today, she hilariously brushed off the incident. For the unversed, the Havana singer hit the headlines after she accidentally exposed her n*pple during an interview aired on TV. People instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions to it.

While some insensitive people shared the footage, several others stood up for the Cinderella actress. Not only did they call out those who shared the snippet of the video, but also commented how it wasn’t really a big deal, and we totally agree with them!

Following the fans’ support, Camila Cabello has now taken it on herself to brush off the incident, and she did that hilariously. According to the DailyMail, the singer shared a Tiktok video, in which she lip-synced to the lyrics, “I wish I had a time machine.” On it, she wrote, “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers, and I said no.”

Wardrobe malfunctions are a common thing to happen. It happens with everyone but catches the limelight when it happens with a celebrity. However, there is nothing embarrassing about it, and Camila Cabello’s Tiktok video proved that. Paris Hilton, Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and many more celebs have made it to the public eye for the same.

While talking about Cabello, the singer recently split with her long-time boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. The two artists, who confirmed their relationship in 2019, caught all the attention. Rumours of a spark between them started away before they officially announced being a couple.

The steamy Senorita music video added to the rumours. However, now Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have broken up. The former Fifth Harmony member cited a shift in priorities as the reason, amongst many others.

