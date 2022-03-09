The best thing that Spider-Man: No Way Home did apart from bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was making Charlie Cox reprise Daredevil aka Matt Murdock. The actor made a super surprising cameo in a very crucial scene and that created a mad wave of excitement in the cinema halls. The fanfare around him and the fact that he is still relevant has definitely made the Marvel bosses think of rebooting his world.

Charlie himself has even hinted that there is a future for Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that there are some discussions happening. There have already been rumours that he is joining She-Hulk and Echo to play the ‘very good’ lawyer he is. But the biggest update coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the studio is planning to reboot his show.

Yes, you heard that right. The updates today say that a secret project is in development at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the little birdies have cracked that it is Daredevil season 4. The fact that this comes right after Charlie Cox saying he wants the studio to star seaaon 4 afresh and not continue the same storyline, shouldn’t be surprising.

As per a report in Screenrant, Disney has now formed a new production LLC, which is meant to track the accounting of different projects. What is exciting is the fact that they have named the company as Blind Faith Productions LLC. The LLC is now believed to be made for Marvel studios. The name Blind Faith is close to Daredevil, because he is both Blind and a devout Catholic. The report goes on to add that the rumours are that Daredevil season 4 will go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, most recently talking about the future of Daredevil at Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Charlie Cox said, “In keeping with a lot of things in the MCU … It’s a good moment to have a few years [pass] … it’s reimagined. It’s slightly different … It’s ‘born again’.

