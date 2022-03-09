Courteney Cox regretted not doing one thing while filming the iconic 90’s sitcom Friends. One of the most famous shows in the history of television featured a group of friends in their late 20’s figuring out life, love, relationships, and career. The biggest reason why it became immensely famous was due to its relatable theme, which targeted the youth.

Cox played the role of Monica Geller, sister of David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. Jennifer Aniston starred as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.

It has been years since the last season was aired, and fans were also treated with a Friends reunion last year. However, Courteney Cox has now opened up about one thing she regretted not doing while filming the show. Ever since the reunion, the cast has opened up about their time on the sets.

Recently, while speaking with TODAY about her latest series Shining Vale, Courteney Cox said, “I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures.” The Friends star added, “Because I don’t have a lot to look back at.” Understandably, not a lot of photographs for memories were taken back then as it was a time when the digital age had just started.

While talking about Courteney, recently, the actress also shared that she believes she is a greater neat freak than Monica Geller. Cox said that even though she wasn’t typecast, there were similarities between the two.

Friends ended in 2004. It was watched and is still being watched by the newer generation despite being a 90’s show. Though Courteney Cox regretted not taking enough photos to look back at, she gave millions of people a character whom a lot of them could resonate with.

