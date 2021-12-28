Courteney Cox is a well-known actor who has worked in a variety of hit shows and films, building a strong fanbase over the years. She is best known for playing the role Monica Geller in the blockbuster series Friends which has a vast viewership till date, even though the series came to an end in 2004. In a previous interaction, the actor had opened up on her s*x life and how she refrained from it until she was 21.

For the unversed, Courteney was in the news early this year when the cast of Friends got back together for a special reunion episode. In this segment, a bunch of details were revealed about her character Monica and how it was developed with time. Cox was originally offered the role of Rachel but she chose Monica because she resonated better with the character.

In the year 2019, Courteney Cox appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and revealed a series of details about her s*x life. She mentioned that she stayed a virgin until 2021, mainly because her mother, Courteney Bass did not talk much about the topic.

“My mom didn’t talk to me about one thing that I should have known. I shouldn’t probably say this, but I will, I was a virgin until I was 21.”, Courteney said. “I think I can be proud of that. I remember, I dated the guy for a long time, and my mom was like, ‘OK, I think she’s gonna be with him for a while.’ And she sent me a pair of underwear to try, you know, womanhood.”, she added.

Courteney Cox also shed some light on the kind of underwear her mother bought for her and even described its pattern and texture. “I swear the lace was about three and a half to four inches and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that. They were pretty snazzy, I mean, not in this day in age, but, you know.”, the actor said.

