Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is a very integral part of MCU. The movie is not only known for its mind-blowing plot and comic timings but also it is famously known for starring Hollywood’s scrump-dilly-icious hunk, Chris Pratt!

Well did you know that Chris used to steal some pieces of his superhero costume from the sets? Well, if you don’t then keep reading this article and will surely melt your hearts!

So, in the year 2014, Guardians Of The Galaxy fame Chris Pratt made a shocking confession that he used to steal pieces of his character’s costume and take them home. The reason for him to take such a step is that he wanted to go visit the sick children in the hospital dressed as a superhero after his film was deemed as a super hit at the box office.

Chris Pratt confessed this during his interview with Panzer TV. Talking about the same, he said, “I stole the jacket and some of the wardrobe so that, if this movie comes out and does what everyone hopes it can, I can follow the example of someone say, like, a Russell Wilson, you know and go visit kids.” (Chris was referring to a famous player who visits children’s hospital)

Talking about his film (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and his character Star Lord’s costume, Chris said, “If it was a big enough movie, to where it would mean something to a kid who’s sick in the hospital for Peter Quill or Star-Lord (his character) to come visit them, I’ll do that.” “I think that’s awesome, man. That would give me real meaning for this movie, you know?” He added.

The actor concluded by talking about being a good role model for his son (Jack Pratt). He said, “Right now, it means high profile, cool jobs coming up, big press tour, and all the excitement of it all. But none of that really means anything. The coolest things would be that my son can one day see this and that maybe I can go affect some kids in a positive way, [and] be a good role model for them.”

Pratt is indeed a real-life superhero Returning back to the present, Chris Pratt is now married to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger. As per reports, the couples are now expecting their second child. The duo welcomed baby Lyla-Maria Pratt last year (2020). Chris was earlier married to actress Anna Faris and is currently co-parenting their kid Jack Pratt.

