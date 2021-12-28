The Jenners and the Kardashians have always kept their followers entertained during the holiday season with numerous offers on their brands and fun social media posts. As the family spent another Christmas together, fans have come up with an interesting theory and this time it involves the Billionaire Kylie Jenner. Some netizens are convinced that she has already given birth to her second child and looks like they have solid reasons to think so.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kylie announced her pregnancy in September this year but she did not specify when the pregnancy period started. She has lately been on a break, especially from social media, ever since her boyfriend, Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy killed around ten people and left several injured. She did not post many Christmas special pictures or videos either, except for a throwback photograph of her mother Kris Jenner.

Advertisement

However, fans seem to have found a major clue about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy through a Christmas story posted by Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Travis Barker. In the picture shared on his official handle, he can be spotted watching the movie How The Grinch Stole Christmas with family while a bunch of items lie around on the table right in front of him.

Amidst a bunch of books and bouquet of fresh roses, netizens spotted a small baby bottle of milk attached with a plastic pacifier. The bottle had some milk in it which made fans wonder if Kylie Jenner has already given birth amidst her time off from social media. Fans came up with the theory because she is the only member in the family who has confirmed her pregnancy in the recent past.

Some of the internet users also believe that people are reading too much between the lines and the milk bottle possibly belongs to Kylie’s daughter Stormi’s new cat which was gifted to her, this holiday season.

Must Read: James Bond Star Daniel Craig To Be Awarded The Rare Real-Life Spy Honour By Queen Elizabeth?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube