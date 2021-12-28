A petition wanting to recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, instead of killing him, has almost hit 50,000 signatures. Though Marvel had decided to not recast T’Challa for the sequel, some people think otherwise. Boseman made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, and in 2018, he got his own solo film.

Advertisement

When the film was released, it received a wonderful response from the audience and the critics and became a box office success. Boseman also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before he passed away in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Advertisement

Now, Disney has been holding on tight to their decision of not recasting T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, E-Man’s Movie Reviews has started a petition on Change.org to try to change the studio’s mind. According to Screen Rant, the petition is requesting Disney not to kill Chadwick Boseman’s character but to recast him so that he can continue to inspire fans who saw themselves in him.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision, and recast the role of “T’Challa” in the Black Panther franchise,” reads the petition requesting to recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him.”

“That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well. By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The No. 1 way to kill a legend is to stop telling their story,” it continues.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is lined up for Marvel’s Phase Four released in 2022. It stars Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and many more stars. What are your thoughts on the petition to replace Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in the upcoming movie?

Must Read: Kanye West Sheds $4.5 Million For A New Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian, Is Reconciliation Really Happening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube