Denzel Washington shared a funny story of asking Chadwick Boseman money at the premiere of Black Panther. After the passing away of the great actor, several stars paid him tribute, including Washington, who played a huge part in Chadwick’s life and career. Denzel has starred in many award-winning films and rose to fame in the 70s.

After achieving success in the industry, The Equalizer actor gave back to the community by helping up-and-coming Black actors trying to make it. Denzel has also famously helped the Marvel hero with his Oxford education by sponsoring him.

While making an appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new film ‘A Journal for Jordan,’ Denzel Washington revealed a funny new facet of the Chadwick Boseman story. As reported, the Black Panther actor thanked Denzel for sponsoring him while attending the premiere of the Marvel film. The ‘Fences’ actor then said that he joked about wanting his money back.

“Phylicia Rashad was helping kids, and she called different people. She called me, and I said, “Yeah, I’ll sponsor whoever,” and he called to thank me. That’s how I found out it was him. You’re sponsoring this kid, this Chadwick Boseman guy. And I said, “Yeah, OK Chad, I want my money back,” Denzel Washington said.

He added, “So I went to the premiere for Black Panther here in New York. And I saw Ryan Coogler and Chad. He said, “Oh I just wanted to thank you for paying.” I said, “Yeah, that’s why I’m here. I’m not here to see the movie. I like the movie Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, but where’s my money?”

Denzel Washington also had the opportunity to work with Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix original film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Washington had produced the film, while Boseman starred in it, alongside Viola Davis, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, and many more talented actors.

