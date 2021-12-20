Leonardo DiCaprio almost froze while he was saving his dogs during the filming of Don’t Look Up. The actor has been making the headlines ever since his film was released. Leo is one such actor in Hollywood who is the most sought after due to his powerful performances, like in The Revenant, Inception, The Great Gatsby, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and many more.

Advertisement

Other than acting, Leonardo is also known to be one of the most active and passionate environmental activists in H-town, with an immense focus on the climate change movement. Moreover, the actor is also an animal lover and a vegan.

Advertisement

While talking about Leonardo DiCaprio being an animal lover, there is an interesting story shared by the actor himself while talking to Entertainment Weekly. The Wolf of Wall Street actor shared an incident that happened behind the scenes of Don’t Look Up, which involved his two dogs.

Leonardo DiCaprio had brought two rescue Huskies on the shoot. As reported, Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay and Jonah Hill found them to be very intense and problematic. “The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes,” said McKay. “Jonah would send me pictures of your ripped-apart couch.”

During the shoot, one of the dogs fell into a frozen lake, and DiCaprio immediately rushed in to save him. But once he got the dog out, “the other one jumped in” and eventually they were all at one point, in the lake. “One of the dogs fell in,” said Jennifer Lawrence, “and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog, and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”

“The other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. Other than Leo, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, and many more actors.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Former Bandmate Slams Amber Heard For Ruining His Life: “She Made Him Absolutely Crazy To A Point He Was Drinking & Drugging”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube