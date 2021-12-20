In a matter of just 4 days, Spider-Man: No Way Home has emerged as just the seventh Hollywood film ever to have netted over 100 crores in India. Though there have been quite a few successful Hollywood films in India, seldom does one see these going past the magical 100 crores mark. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home has done that and that too in a record time of mere 4 days.

Here is the list of all the century grossers from Hollywood in India:

Avengers: Endgame – 364 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 226 crores

The Jungle Book – 187.40 crores

The Lion King – 158 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 109.14 crores (4 day collections)

Fast and the Furious 7 – 108 crores

Jurassic World – 101 crores

To think of it, the Marvel offering has surpassed the entire lifetime collections of Jurassic World in just 4 days and that too when the Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most popular ever in India. As for Fast and the Furious 7, this too is a huge offering from the superhit franchise in India and Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed to challenge that in no time.

What has to be seen is that where does the Tom Holland starrer go from where. It’s a given that The Lion King lifetime would be surpassed within 10 days by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Post that it would be about challenging The Lion King which had a long continued run in India. With competition in the form of ‘83 and Jersey ahead of it, it would be a close call indeed. As for the ones at the top of the list, those seem rather assailable. However if Spider-Man: No Way Home somehow manages to enter even the 200 Crore Club then its blockbuster success would be celebrated for a really long time till the next Hollywood biggie arrives.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

