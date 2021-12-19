Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a stunning couple and fans were excited when these exes rekindled their romance early this year. While their romance made the headlines regularly, Ben was in it a couple of days ago owing to his interview with Howard Stern.

In this chat, he spoke about several things including his previous marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and how he struggled with alcoholism during the same. While some reports claimed his current love interest, Lopez was mad at him, the singer has now denied all his claims.

In a recent conversation with People, Jennifer Lopez rubbished the claims of being pissed at Ben Affleck saying, “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel.” She further added, “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

In case you are wondering how it all started, during his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Ben Affleck got candid about many things and discussed fame, love, parenthood, and his past struggles with alcoholism. While shedding light on the last, the actor spoke of the time when his marriage to Garner was faltering and how – stating within a larger point – it was responsible for his taking the bottle. He has said, “part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped.”

While Jennifer Lopez has now commented on it, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live – to promote his upcoming film, The Last Duel, he addressed the online hate and maintained that his comments were taken out of context. Affleck stated that he would never want his kids to think that he said bad words about their mom.

For those who do not know Ben Affleck shares daughters Violet (16), and Seraphina (12), and son Samuel (9) with Jennifer Garner.

