Tom Holland and Zendaya’s brewing romance is going all out and strong. The couple never misses a chance to flaunt their love in public and share mushy posts on Instagram cheering upon each other. In a recent interview, Amy Pascal, who happens to be the producer of the Spider-Man franchise, specifically told Tom and Zendaya to not date like Tobey Maguire-Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield-Emma Stone. Scroll below to read the scoop.

But little did she know, love isn’t planned. It just happens when the intentions are true.

For the unversed, the Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire dated his co-star Kirsten Dunst in 2001 and broke up in 2003. Later, the next Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield dated his co-star Emma Stone from 2011-15. And then finally, Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed dating recently.

In a recent interview with New York Times, producer Amy Pascal revealed that she advised all the Spider-Man actors including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to not date their co-stars but they ignored her, obviously.

Talking about it, Amy said, “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to.”

Pascal then revealed that she gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone who ignored her as well. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s dating rumours came into the picture earlier this year and in July finally, the couple made couldn’t hide it anymore after their PDA went viral on social media after the paparazzi spotted them kissing in a car.

What are your thoughts on Amy Pascal advising all the three Spider-Man to not date their co-stars and them doing the exact same thing? Haha. Tell us in the comments below.

