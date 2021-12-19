Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third MCU film to see Tom Holland headline a spidey movie, released in India on Thursday (December 16) and is just impressing fans and critics with its content. As it breaks and makes box office records everywhere, there’s no arguing the hard work that went into its making.

Advertisement

Tom recently took to his Instagram stories and thanked his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles – Luke Scott and Greg Townley. While showering them with love, here’s what the Avenger had to say to them. Read on!

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram story a couple of hours ago, Tom Holland shared a picture from an impromptu photoshoot featuring his stunt doubles. The picture showed the 25-year-old actor being held by two of his doubles as they all posed in identical superhero costumes.

Tom Holland captioned the picture, “Without these legends this movie wouldn’t be half as good.” That’s not all. Further thanking the stunt doubles for everything they did, the Spider-Man: No WaY Home star wrote, “Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It’s been an adventure.”

Tom ended his sweet note for his Spider-Man doubles with a simple “Love you lads.” Take a look at the actor’s post here.

Greg Townley later responded to Tom Holland’s sweet post with a video of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star casually sipping from a coffee mug as he practiced a stunt in the background. In the clip, shot by Holland, Townley can be seen wearing a harness as he jumped from the top of a lamp post to the ground. Sharing the post on his stories, Tom captioned it, “A cold morning for a test,” with a Spider-Man in a heart emoji.

Talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows the titular character’s journey as he tries to conceal his identity after he was unmasked as the villain. Besides Tom Holland, the Jon Watts directorial also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 3: Keeps Its Pace On, Jumps Again On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube