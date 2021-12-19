Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 3: Keeps Its Pace On, Jumps Again On Saturday

The box office is rejoicing this winter, what with Spider-Man: No Way Home keeping its pace on. After crossing half a century in a matter of just two days, the superhero film is doing well enough to keep its date with the 100 Crore Club during the extended four-day weekend. After bringing in 20.37 crores on Friday, the film jumped all over again on Saturday to collect 25 crores* more.

Advertisement

This is a good enough number as it is and if one looks at the fact that the film has already collected a bountiful over its first two days and there is a big Sunday still awaiting it, one can well imagine the kind of boost it has given to theatres. With its overall total standing at 78.04 crores*, the film is doing great guns already.

Advertisement

On its opening weekend, Diwali release Sooryavanshi had collected 77.08 crores. Now Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed to go past that and that too while being a Hollywood release. Of course, things were different when Sooryavanshi had released as it was the first biggie to arrive in theatres after 20 months. On the other hand Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing when doors have opened for audiences and the scare factor is far lesser as well. All said and done, beyond the comparisons the fact remains that at least event films are collecting, if one includes recent release Pushpa as well, and one just hopes that 2021 concludes on a high with 83 and Jersey.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 2: Tom Holland Starrer Brings On Very Good Numbers On Friday Too

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube