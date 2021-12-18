Superhero Spider-Man is continuing to spin its web around the audiences on the second day as well. After creating rampage on Thursday with 32.67 crores coming in, the film had a very good Friday as well with 21 crores* been accumulated at at the box office.

Though this may seem like a drop, one has to consider the fact that it’s coming off an excellent record breaking first day. Moreover, as a standalone number, this is still very huge, especially in the times when theatres are just coming back to normalcy after the pandemic. This isn’t all as this is conventional Friday and not a holiday season either. Also, all said and done, the film now stands at 53.67 crores* in two days flat which is great moolah for any biggie of 2021, regardless of the language.

The collections should further grow from here today as the weekend has begun and even if 25 crores is crossed, it would be a good enough feat. That should take the collections in the vicinity of 80 crores after three days and the entry in the 100 Crore Club in mere 4 days would then be a cakewalk for the Tom Holland starrer which has emerged as a bonafide blockbuster across the globe.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

