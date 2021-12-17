After Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hype around Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections is also high. Meanwhile, the sci-fi thriller is set to release next week but a few lucky international critics got the opportunity to watch the special screening of Lana Wachowski directorial early and their reactions are mixed. For some, it’s mind-blowing, while others claim it’s a big disappointment.

Apart from the John Wick star, the film also features a massive that includes, Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

As the embargo lifted for The Matrix Resurrections, a handful of critics shared their early reviews for the film. However even the critics are divided, some have applauded and loved it to the core, while there are others have called it a 2.5-hour exposition dump.

Kirsten Acuna from Insider writes, “Saw The Matrix Resurrections the other week (in IMAX!) and I enjoyed it! Easily better than 2 and 3. It feels like The Force Awakens – a nostalgic sequel/reboot to (maybe?) kick off a new franchise. Definitely re-watch the entire original trilogy in advance. Full review next week.”

Forbes critic Scott Mendelson called the Keanu Reeves starrer a comedy, “The Matrix Resurrections is a comedy. The action is disappointing and the new characters are thin. But the metatextual commentary is biting. It wrestles with its own legacy in that Jurassic World/Bad Boys 3/Rp1 fashion. I prefer the first three, but this is a wild swing.”

Clayton Davis from Variety loved the film, “The Matrix Resurrections is too self-aware of its existence. Poking fun at itself a bit too much, it’s very heavy on the love story, with not a lot of showstopping action and effects, which is what the people want. Best part is Jonathan Groff but that’s just life at this point.”

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2021

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT? I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!! — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault. — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 17, 2021

