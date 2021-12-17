Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are two of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. They have been in headlines for the past year due to many reasons. But nothing can beat the meme they share. If you remember the two are Batman and Superman in the DCEU respectively. They have even shared screen space in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. But what hooked the fans is one of the moments during their press tour.

The two share a widely popular meme known as ‘Sad Affleck’. If you are unaware about it, during the press tour, Ben once zoned out during an interview, and someone put Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” over the footage. The meme went quite viral and everyone across was talking about it. The two men now are talking about the same and even taking digs.

As per Comicbook, Ben Affleck was talking about The Tender Bar when he was asked about the meme. He said, “Don’t drift off while talking to Henry, because they’ll zoom in on you and play a Simon & Garfunkel song and you’ll never live it down.” The next day Henry Cavill appeared on the show to talk about The Witcher, he was asked about the same. Taking a dig, Superman star said, “Hi to Ben Affleck, as well. Big fan of his.”

Meanwhile, most recently Ben Affleck spoke about IP movies and how he wants to stay away from them now. “Television means something different. And once that happened with The Last Duel, I thought, ‘Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have.’ Because I don’t want to do IP movies, where you have this sort of built-in audience. That’s something I was interested in and liked, and I just don’t like anymore.”

Ben Affleck added, “I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that. Really, what’s important to me is that people see it. I mean, this is in a limited theatrical release, and that’s great. I know that 90% of people are going to see it on Amazon, and I want them to see it. I want them to see the movie. That’s more important to me.”

What do you have to say Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck camaraderie? Let us know in the comments section below.

