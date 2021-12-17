Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya was released yesterday in India and the buzz around the film is really strong. The fans across the globe are going gaga and calling it the best ‘Spidey’ film yet. And guess what? The Holland starrer has almost scored a perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb ratings. Scroll below to read more about the ratings.

The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.

When people said that a perfect score for a Rotten Tomatoes film doesn’t exist? They didn’t see Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming, haha. Tom Holland starrer has got a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes with 98% and 9.2 on IMDb.

Yes, that’s correct. There’s a reason why people are calling Spider-Man: No Way Home, the best ‘Spidey’ film yet.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film is released in the US today. So, can we expect a hike in the ratings? Well, definitely.

Until now, the highest-rated Spider-Man film was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that released in 2018 and has 8.4 on IMDb.

Let’s take a look at all the ratings of the Spider-Man franchise on IMDb:

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10

Spider-Man 3 (2007) has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10

Spider-Man 2 (2004) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

Spider-Man (2002) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland starrer having a nearly perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb? Tell us in the comments below.

