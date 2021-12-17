Madonna enjoys a huge fan following not just for her hit numbers but also her bold and unapologetic fashion statements. The singer has lately been in the news for her feud with rapper 50 Cent and looks like the drama could go on for a while. According to a media report, she has vowed to dress more s*xy and continue to be a s*x symbol until the very end, especially after the Instagram drama.

For the unversed, the drama between the Like A Virgin singer and 50 Cent broke out right after she posted a bunch of bold and sizzling pictures on social media. The rapper did not take the post very well and also went on to publicly shame her, implying that she should refrain from acting this way at her age. Even though he issued an apology later, M shunned it at once calling it fake and not valid.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to Madonna revealed that she has no plans of backing out because of a few critical comments. She believes only insecure people are threatened by her confidence and the positive comments keep her going.

“She understands that her confidence can overwhelm those who may be insecure within themselves, but she will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel s*xy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels.”, the HL source said.

They also added, “She has gotten a lot of hateful comments for her risky new photos and for showing too much skin, but she has also gotten so much praise from women who reached out to her and who commented on her photos.”

Speaking about 50 Cent’s comment and Madonna’s plans hereafter, they said, “And when people like 50 Cent try to come for her, she is going to clap back every time. Madonna is telling her friends that she is going to be a s*x symbol until the day that she dies and there is nothing that will ever stop her from being who she is. She believes that, and if people don’t like it, they can look away.”

