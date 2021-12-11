Madonna has always been one of the most-straightforward celebrities of the pop world with her direct and unfiltered approach towards almost all matters. The singer had previously appeared on David Letterman’s talk show and delivered the most-censored episode of that time. The telecast was also followed by an infamous letter where she asked the people to get over her controversial statements on the show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Papa Don’t Preach singer was previously in the news when she dropped a bunch of scandalous pictures on social media. The pictures also caused a rift between her and her rapper friend 50 Cent who jokingly passed an offensive comment, sharing the post on his story. In return, the singer called him out for talking ‘smack’ about her while pretending to be her friend.

Advertisement

In the year 1994, Madonna attended an interview with David Letterman right after her fourth world tour. She was introduced on the show in the most glorifying way until Letterman decided to jokingly pass comment on the people she had ‘slept’ with. “In the past 10 years she has sold over 80 million albums, starred in countless films, and slept with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.”, he said.

The interview got further uncomfortable when David Letterman asked Madonna to kiss someone in the audience. “kiss a guy in the audience…any guy,” he said. Madonna did not bother censoring her response calling him a “sick f*ck” directly to his face. She also said the F word fourteen times on the show, making it the most censored episode on American television.

In an open letter, Madonna later clarified that she only meant to call out television censorship through her rebellious act. She also said, “and speaking of having fun can everyone please get over the fact that I went on TV, smoked a cigar, said the f-word a few times and made David Letterman look stupid.”

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is Already Dropping ‘West’ From Her Name Despite Kanye West’s Multiple Attempts To Fix Their Relationship!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube