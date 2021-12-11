Kim Kardashian has always been in the news for her bold fashion statements and strong opinions. Looks like she has taken a stern decision regarding her divorce despite Kanye West’s repeated requests to take him back. According to the latest reports, Kim has filed papers to be legally single again.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye started dating in the year 2012 and got married, two years later, in 2014. They have been constantly supporting each other through thick and thin until Kim filed for divorce in Feb 2021. According to the court documents, the two had irreconcilable differences which is why they decided to go separate ways after 6 years.

According to a report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed the papers to be officially single again on December 10, 2021, making it clear that there is no going back. The request means that she wants to change her marital status to single before the divorce is finalized since the property dispute and kids’ custody case can go on for a while.

The Kardashian star has also requested the court to let her drop the surname West from her official name, bringing it back to Kimberly Noel Kardashian. Most fans believed that she was very fond of the KKW brand name which included the West initial and was used on her multiple products including fragrances and cosmetics. Well, looks like the brand name is about to change.

Kanye West, on the other hand, has been trying his best to win Kim back despite her stern stance. He recently performed live for an audience with Drake and changed the last verse of his song Runway to give Kim a specific message. “Baby, I need you to run back to me…more specifically, Kimberly”, the lyric said. Here’s a look at the video from the concert which was also reportedly attended by Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro 🐐😢🔥 pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

