Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart’s love life has never been a secret to the media. The actress who is famously known for her role in the Twilight Saga was once making headlines for dating her co-star, Robert Pattinson. However, the actress later on messed up big time by cheating on Robert with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders!

Check out what had happened during the time.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart came into a relationship after starring in their first Twilight movie back in 2009. After declaring that the two were together, they were instantly shipped by many fans across the globe and were often seen giving couple goals in cozy pics on the internet. However, there came issues in their relationship back in 2012, when Kristen was reportedly caught having a fling with director Rupert Sanders.

Well, it was after Kristen Stewarts’ movie Snow White and the Huntsman, she was caught making out with director Rupert Sanders who was already married. Kristen’s action made her the most despised actress of Hollywood in no time for cheating on Robert.

After the fiasco, Kristen, later on, made a public apology to Robert, by claiming that she made a grave mistake by cheating on him. The actress said, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.” Whereas, Rupert Sanders also did the same by apologizing to his family members.

But even after reconciliation with Robert, the duo called it a quits in 2013. Kristen then went on to date Lane Garrison for a year but later on the duo called it quits.

Now Kristen Stewart is finally settling down with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The actress confirmed the news when she had appeared on The Howard Stern Show.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson on the other hand is gearing up to appear as the new Batman in the DC superhero origin movie The Batman. The movie is getting a USA release date of 4th March 2022.

