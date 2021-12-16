Giving another festive treat to their fans, the makers have dropped the trailer of their upcoming animated film ‘Bad Guys’. In the trailer, we see Mr Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr Snake (Marc Maron), Mr Shark (Robinson), Mr Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Ms Tarantula (Awkwafina) teaming for the biggest heist of their life. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. The new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (animator, the Kung Fu Panda films), making his feature directing debut.



