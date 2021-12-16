Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently the hottest topics in B-Town as they often make headlines over their relationship. Although the two are dating currently they never publicly speak about each other. While Brahmastra marks their first collaboration but did you know the two talented stars were supposed to make their Bollywood debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu.

Meanwhile, their marriage rumours are making rounds after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s wedding that happened on December 9. There were reports that claimed the two are going to get hitched in December but now the couple has decided to postpone their plans to January due to work commitments.

Although Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt haven’t officially announced their wedding dates yet, we stumbled upon an old interview of the two stars in which the Rockstar actor can be seen talking about the time when he almost debuted with the 11-year-old Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu.

In an interaction with Lokmat, Ranbir Kapoor told, “Not many people know that Alia Bhatt and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Badhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her. Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Alia in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor.”

Shedding more light about the same, the Raazi actress responded, “Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While their individual projects include, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Shamshera, Ramayana, Animal and more.

