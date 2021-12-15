Ranbir Kapoor has come to be one of the most famous and praised actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor was out of the big-screen action for 2 long years, but now the wait is finally over as the actor is all set to make his theatre return with his upcoming superhero film Brahmastra. Recently, the much-awaited movie’s motion poster and release date were revealed during the movie’s fan event.

Let’s check out when this movie is set to rock the stage.

On December 15, director Ayan Mukerji along with his fellow cast, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and other team members released the motion picture for Brahmastra in a fan event going on in New Delhi.

Check out the first motion picture of magnum opus Brahmastra which features Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce and powerful character, Shiva!

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. This movie marks the first time when we see Alia and Ranbir working together on screen.

Talking about the plot of the superhero film, Brahmastra is a story that revolves around Ranbir’s character Shiva who has superpowers, with which he can travel 3000 years back in time, to learn about weapons like Brahmastra and to finish his task in the present time.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s last on-screen performance was in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which was a biopic of the great Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. In the movie, Ranbir played the role of Sanju Baba and was praised for his performance. The movie also starred Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, among others.

