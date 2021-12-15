Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following across the country for his smart choice of scripts and versatile acting. He has always been quite vocal about his learning experiences in life and one of them includes director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a recent interaction at a public event, the actor revealed how he was treated while working as an assistant director on Black.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ranbir worked as an assistant director in Bhansali’s Black which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. A few years later, Ranbir also made his debut in Bollywood through Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 directorial, Saawariya. The film did not work well at the box office but junior Kapoor was able to flourish as an actor in the next few years.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event in the capital where his grandfather’s memoir, Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work, was launched. At the ceremony, the actor and his uncle Randhir Kapoor discussed filmmaking and how it has changed over the years.

According to a report by PTI, Randhir Kapoor said, “Today, people prefer to work in a film which completes in 13 days rather than 300 days. Like Rahul said that Raj Kapoor started shooting for ‘Bobby’ at 6.30 in the morning and at 6.45 am, the day was over. He didn’t calculate money. I remember he got the rooftops of Gulmarg painted during the shooting of ‘Bobby’ because they were not looking nice. That was personal cinema.”

Ranbir Kapoor added on to this perspective and revealed how his learning experience was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect… When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on ‘Black’), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us… that only hardens you and prepares you for the world.”, he said.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Raj Anadkat’s Old Video On Marriage Goes Viral; Netizens Go, “Babita Ji Waiting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube