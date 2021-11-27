As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is waiting to be released next year in February, the filmmaker seemed to have moved on to his next project Baiju Bawra. Now latest report reveals that the filmmaker is keen on casting Ajay Devgn in a special role. Scroll down to know more.

Previous reports revealed that Deepika Padukone, who has acted in several of his films with her husband Ranveer Singh, is keen to star in the film along with her husband. It is also being said that SLB also set his eyes to cast Alia Bhatt in the film.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants Ajay Devgn to play the role of legendary musician Tansen in the film. However, there is no official confirmation as to whether the star has been finalised for the role. The report quoted a source saying, “Sanjay Bhansali first needs to flesh out the role in accordance with Ajay Devgan’s star power.”

On other hand, reports indicate that Ranveer Singh has been finalised for Baiju in the film. If Singham star is finalised for the role then Ranveer-Devgan-Alia trio is a surefire hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character is waiting to be released on February 18. The film also brings Ajay Devgn and the filmmaker together after a long time. The two have previously worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1998.

In the film, Ajay will be playing the role of Karim Lala. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi will also have a cameo appearance in the film.

