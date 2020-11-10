Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday completed 13 years in Bollywood. Her debut film Saawariya had released on this day in 2007.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor reminisced about stepping into Bollywood with the Sanjay Leela Banshali film, which had also marked the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor. The film had failed to impress the audience.

“13 years ago I debuted with ‘Saawariya’. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you for each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best,” Sonam Kapoor wrote.

She also posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from her first photo shoot ever. The movie did not persorm well at the Box Office then but went to be a favourite amids a fair number of people over the years.

Sonam Kapoor is currently holidaying in Dubai.

