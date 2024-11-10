Ranbir Kapoor is currently arguably Bollywood’s biggest star. After Animal’s unprecedented success, he has etched his name as one of the most bankable stars in the industry. He has an impressive lineup of films to show for in the coming years, including films like Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Animal Park, and Love and War, directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir Kapoor’s association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali returns to the actor’s debut film, Saawariya, which was a box-office disaster. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Bhansali spilled the beans on how Ranbir’s father, Late Rishi Kapoor, was unhappy with the film’s outcome.

Rishi Kapoor considered Saawariya detrimental to Ranbir’s career

Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that when Rishi Kapoor finally saw the film at a screening, he was angry at the stylized way the director had shot the film and how the film’s unconventional and ambitious storytelling. “Rishi Kapoor thought Saawariya would destroy his son Ranbir Kapoor’s career,” said Bhansali, as the film, released in 2007, was massively criticized for its Blue color tones meant to create a larger-than-life surreal effect.

Bhansali said, “Many critics and cineastes were puzzled with what I tried to do in Saawariya,” alluding to its perplexing impact on the critics and audiences alike.

Bhansali remains proud of Saawariya despite its failure

Bhansali continues to remain proud of his ambitious film despite its failure at the box office and the mixed response it got. “The language of expression, the texture of storytelling, and the performances were all unique. I had an amazing team of actors.”, he said while praising actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor for surrendering to his process. “They were like clay being molded into beautiful shapes.” He also congratulated Rani Mukherjee, who played a supporting role in the film. “Rani, oh my God, Rani Mukerji was so special! She took Saawariya to the level I wanted to.”

Fans of Ranbir and Bhansali are extremely excited about their collaboration in the upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Even though Saawariya did not meet people’s expectations, both Ranbir and Bhansali have gone on to do bigger and better things in their careers and are icons of their art.

