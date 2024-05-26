Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an incredible filmmaker. From Khamoshi: The Musical to Devdas to Black to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the director has treated the Indian audience with many brilliant movies. In May, Bhansali made his OTT debut with Heeramandi, a series based on the lives of courtesans during the pre-independence period. The series received mixed reviews.

Many top stars dream of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker has brought out the best in actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. While his craft is always discussed, there are also reports about SLB losing his temper on the sets.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reacts To Losing His Temper On Sets

In an interview, the Devdas director said that when he’s on set, he becomes possessed and obsessed, and he loves his work too much. SLB shared that he arrives on the sets an hour or two before the shoot. In these 30 years, he has always been on time on the set. He wants his actors and technicians to bring the same commitment as he does. He doesn’t want people to be on the phone and wants the cast and crew to give him everything and understand the nuances. “And I do long takes, lengthy shots. It’s difficult for them. I’m throwing the challenge at you; I’m throwing the ace at you. You have to throw three aces back at me. And if you don’t, you have to wait in the van for a little while and come back,” Bhansali said.

In the same interview with India Today, the Heeramandi creator added, “If I’m not getting what I want, even if I lose my temper, what is wrong in it? If you’re not getting a shot, and if someone is spoiling it, what will you do? People have made stories that I’m angry, that I’m badly behaved. What we go through on the set is not important. What we create on set for the world is important. When I shouted at somebody or got angry with somebody or laughed and joked with somebody, it’s never going to be remembered. What car I came in, what palatial house I live in, nobody is interested. I want to know what Raj Kapoor left behind, not the bungalow that he lived in, not the turmoil on his set or what his actors went through.”

After Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will work on Love & War next. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir also talked about his challenges while working with Sanjay in Saawariya. Kapoor called Bhansali a ‘hard task-master’. The actor-director duo is reuniting after 17 years.

