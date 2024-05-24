It’s been a few weeks since Imran Khan has been candid about himself. From his failing Bollywood career to his personal life, the “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na” star didn’t shy away from revealing important details. For quite some time, there were reports that he would soon make a comeback. Imran also talked about how he doesn’t like movies filled with violence.

A few days ago, in an interview, Imran Khan said that he doesn’t want to be a part of a movie where he has to solve problems with a gun. Many people on the internet thought that Khan was taking a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster “Animal”. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, many netizens have criticized the movie for its violent tone. So, did the actor really take a dig at Kapoor’s movie? Read on.

Imran Khan On Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

In an interview with Zoom, Imran Khan was asked if he had watched Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal.” The “Delhi Belly” star said he couldn’t critique the film as he has yet to watch it. “It looks like it’s got a fair bit of action.”

When asked if he took a dig at Sandeep’s movie, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, Imran Khan cleared the misunderstanding. “I was referring to a role I was offered. People like to take things and make it about another film. I personally would never critique another person’s film in public; I consider it disrespectful,” said Khan. Imran was talking about a violent series Abbas Tyrewala offered him in the past.

Imran added that the show with Abbas Tyrewala ultimately fell apart. He wasn’t talking about “Animal” but was discussing the part he was offered where the guy is an action hero, a spy, and gets into action and violence. “I was not wanting to play that kind of a part for myself,” added Imran.

“Animal” is currently streaming on Netflix.

