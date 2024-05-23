Small films continue to surprise us, and the latest addition to the list is Laapataa Ladies. While the film didn’t create much of an impact with its theatrical run, it has now managed to shock everyone with the views it has garnered on the OTT platform. During the course of its glorious run, the film has managed to overtake a monster like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Keep reading to know more!

Kiran Rao has churned out some really interesting films as a producer in the past, but as far as direction is concerned, she made a comeback after 13 years with Laapataa Ladies. The film was released in theatres on 1st March, and upon its arrival, it received highly positive reviews, and even word-of-mouth among audiences was favorable.

Considering the positivity during the theatrical run, it was clear that Laapataa Ladies would enjoy good traction in the OTT space, and that’s exactly what’s happening. Released on Netflix on 26th April, the film will be completing a month since its premiere very soon in the digital space. Talking about the views till 21st May, it is learned that the film has raked in an impressive 13.8 million views.

This is really huge as these views have surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which has amassed 13.6 million views till 21st May. It’s really a big achievement for the Kiran Rao directorial, and it just missed the top spot. Currently, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2024, with 14 million views. Laapata Ladies and Animal are placed in the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan is in the 4th spot with 13 million views. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has amassed 10.8 million views on Netflix till 21st May, making it stand at the 5th place.

