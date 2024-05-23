Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently on a cloud nine as his Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life emerged as a huge success at the worldwide box office. Apart from the commercial success, the film also earned praise from critics. Now, as the biggie gears up for its highly-anticipated OTT release, there’s an excitement in the air. Adding more fuel to the fire, there’s one interesting speculation about the film’s OTT version. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Blessy, the film was released in theatres on 28th March. Upon its arrival, the biggie received highly positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for Prithviraj’s performance and Blessy’s direction. Many even went on to call Prithviraj’s act at a National Award-winning level. Apart from such critical acclaim, the film also enjoyed a terrific response at the box office.

Reportedly, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life was trimmed before being released in theatres to make the content crisper for the big screen viewing. Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be released as it is on OTT, i.e., the audience will get to see the extended version of the film on OTT.

While there’s no official announcement yet from the streaming platform, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life is expected to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th May and will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer raked in a whopping 160 crores gross. Despite being an expensive film in the Malayalam film industry, the biggie managed to emerge as a commercial winner. For the actor, it has become the highest-grossing film of his career.

It is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, below Manjummel Boys and 2018.

