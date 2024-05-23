Prithviraj Sukumaran’s comedy-drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil continues its impressive run at the box office. After a solid opening week, the film held steady on its seventh day (Wednesday, May 22nd). Positive word-of-mouth and a captivating performance by Sukumaran are keeping audiences engaged. Check out the film’s seven days collections!

Trade analysts are optimistic about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil‘s continued success, and early signs suggest it could be a major player in the Malayalam film industry. On Wednesday, the occupancy rate remained healthy at an average of 23.23% across Malayalam theatres, with evening and night shows witnessing the highest attendance.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil collected an estimated 2.25 crore net on its seventh day (Wednesday, May 22nd). This brings its domestic total to 27.10 crore net, with a gross collection estimated between 31.97 crore.

Adding to its strong domestic performance, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has also garnered 25 crore from overseas markets, pushing its worldwide total to a staggering 56.97 crore. This momentum positions the film to surpass the lifetime worldwide collection record of Bramayugam (58.96 crore) by the end of its first week.

Reportedly made on an approximate budget of 40 crore, the film’s strong box office performance suggests a swift recovery of its investment. Looking at the current momentum, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is poised to become a profitable venture for the makers.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s performance is a welcome sign for the Malayalam film industry, indicating a solid audience appetite for entertaining and well-made content. The film’s success further cements Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s position as a leading actor and producer in the Malayalam film scene.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

