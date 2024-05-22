Aranmanai 4, the horror-comedy starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sundar C, has had a phenomenal run at the box office, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 so far. However, the film’s takings are starting to show signs of slowing down as it enters its third week. Read on!

Aranmanai 4 raked in 32.1 crore in its opening week, with a strong 28.95 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone. The second week saw a decent collection of 17.15 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing 15.85 crore.

The third week began positively, with a 1.2 crore collection on the third Friday. Day 16 (Saturday) saw a rise to 1.6 crore, followed by a jump to 2.15 crore on Day 17 (Sunday). However, Day 18 (Monday) witnessed a significant drop of nearly 51%, with collections reaching 1.05 crore. This downward trend continued on Day 19 (Tuesday), with early estimates suggesting a collection of around 0.9 crore.

Despite the slowdown, Aranmanai 4’s domestic total stands at an impressive 56.15 crore net after 19 days. This translates to a gross India total of 66.25 crore. The film has also performed well overseas, garnering an additional 18 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a staggering 84.25 crore.

Aranmanai 4 has been a dominant force within Tamil Nadu, amassing a whopping 51.1 crore. This effectively dethrones the previous top grosser, Ayalaan, which collected 56 crore in the state.

Looking at the broader Tamil film industry in 2024, Aranmanai 4 remains firmly at the top.

Here’s a quick look at the current top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide:

Aranmanai 4: 84.25 crore (in 19 days) Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 21 crore

Directed by Sundar C. and produced by Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd., Aranmanai 4 continues to entertain audiences nationwide. While the film’s momentum might be slowing down, it will be interesting to see if it successfully crosses the coveted 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

