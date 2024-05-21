Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Worldwide (Day 5): Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Set To Beat Bramayugam; Eyes Record-Breaking Run

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, continues its impressive run at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film maintained momentum on its first Monday. Read on!

On Day 5, the comedy entertainer collected an estimated 3.10 crore net in India. This brings Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil‘s five-day total to a robust 22 crore net (25.96 crore gross) domestically.

The Vipin Das directorial hasn’t disappointed overseas either. Early estimates suggest it has earned a staggering 21.75 crore internationally, pushing its worldwide total to a remarkable 47.71 crore within five days of its box office run.

Surpassing Milestones

This impressive performance has already seen Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil surpass Abraham Ozler‘s lifetime worldwide collections (42 crore). Now, the film sets its sights on an even bigger prize: Mammootty’s Bramayugam‘s record of 58.96 crore to climb up the ladder of the highest worldwide gross by a Malayalam film in 2024.

Current Highest Malayalam Grossers of 2024 (as of May 21st):

Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore The Goat Life – 160 crore Aavesham – 155 crore Premalu – 132.79 crore Varshangalkku Shesham – 81.69 crore Bramayugam – 58.96 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil – 47.71 crore (and growing) Abraham Ozler – 42 crore

With solid word-of-mouth and continued audience interest, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has a real shot at dethroning Bramayugam and etching its name in Malayalam cinema history.

About Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a Malayalam-language comedy-drama film that follows the story of Vinu Ramachandran (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a young man working in Dubai who is engaged to Anjali (Anaswara Rajan). Vinu’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Anand (Basil Joseph), his fiancée’s brother. Anand is going through a rough patch in his marriage and Vinu decides to help him out. However, Vinu’s actions soon lead to chaos and confusion, and he finds himself questioning his own engagement. As the wedding day approaches, Vinu must decide whether to go through with it or follow his heart.

The film is a lighthearted and entertaining look at relationships, family, and the challenges of growing up. It is sure to appeal to fans of Malayalam cinema and comedy-drama films in general.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

